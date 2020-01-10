Email
Friday, January 10, 2020

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Has Died

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM

Neil Peart, drummer for the Canadian progressive rock band Rush, has died at age 67.

Peart died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, after battling brain cancer for years.

Rush confirmed Peart's death on Twitter Friday, saying their "friend, soul brother and band mate" had been fighting glioblastoma for three and a half years and suggested anyone wanting to express their condolences make a donation to a cancer research group or charity in Peart's name.
Peart, who joined Rush in 1974, was best known for his insane drum chops and poetic lyrical contributions to the band. Alongside bassist-vocalist-keyboardist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, Rush sold millions of records and developed a rabid fan base. It continued to be a major concert draw until Peart's retirement in 2015.

He is survived by his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia Louise.



