EDM DJ Dillon Francis and Rapper Yung Gravy are Headed to San Antonio

Odd couple Yung Gravy and Dillon Francis are headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, April 5.Being that Yung Gravy is a satirical rapper who doesn’t seem to take himself or much of anything too seriously and Dillon Francis is a rising star within the EDM world, they make an unlikely duo.But, hey, stranger lineups have happened. Take the time Rage Against the Machine opened for U2 back in the ’90s.Anyway, those who dig white rappers that call women “bitches” and those who still drop molly while listening to EDM might find something to like about this bill.

