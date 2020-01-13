Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 13, 2020

Industrial Metal Lord Al Jourgensen and Ministry Returning to San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM

Al Jourgensen - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Al Jourgensen
Industrial heavyweights Ministry are returning to San Antonio for a July 26 show at the Aztec Theatre.

Frontman Al Jourgensen last year told the Current he spent a lot of time in Austin and San Antonio in the ’90s, a time when both cities were at the forefront of the fusion of the industrial and metal genres.

What makes this go-round special — besides being sort of an old-home week — is that the band's ongoing tour celebrates the 30th anniversary its pinnacle album The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste. The 1989 release was a significant breakthrough in fusing post-apocalyptic clangs and voiceovers with metal-edged guitars.

For good measure, Ministry is bringing along fellow industrial mainstays KMFDM on this tour. Some may recall the German outfit was also the band's support when it first toured The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste.



Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 14, at 10 a.m.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. EDM DJ Dillon Francis and Rapper Yung Gravy are Headed to San Antonio Read More

  2. Alan Parsons Live Project Will Perform in San Antonio This March Read More

  3. Rush Drummer Neil Peart Has Died Read More

  4. Electronic Act Telefon Tel Aviv Bringing Ambient Noise to Paper Tiger Read More

  5. Ginuwine and Keith Sweat Heading to San Antonio as Part of Stacked R&B Bill Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation