Monday, January 13, 2020
Prog-Metal Mainstays Between The Buried And Me Returning to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 1:20 PM
click to enlarge
Between The Buried and Me — a band known as much for its braininess as its brutality — will descend on San Antonio for a June 4 show at Paper Tiger.
The North Carolina quartet has forged a rabid following via a sound that encompasses metal, math rock, prog and occasional excursions into jazz, chamber pop and improvised music.
BTBM is slated to play two sets at each stop of the tour: a career-spanning sampling of material, then its 2009 opus The Great Misdirect
in its entirety.
Tickets are on sale now.
