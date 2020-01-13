Email
Monday, January 13, 2020

Prog-Metal Mainstays Between The Buried And Me Returning to San Antonio

Between The Buried and Me — a band known as much for its braininess as its brutality — will descend on San Antonio for a June 4 show at Paper Tiger.

The North Carolina quartet has forged a rabid following via a sound that encompasses metal, math rock, prog and occasional excursions into jazz, chamber pop and improvised music.

BTBM is slated to play two sets at each stop of the tour: a career-spanning sampling of material, then its 2009 opus The Great Misdirect in its entirety.

