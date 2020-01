Austin's White Denim Brings Psychedelic Sound to Paper Tiger

Psychedelic, bluesy, groovy and maybe even a bit proggy, Austin-based rockers White Denim create a musical hodgepodge that works.An infectious, off-kilter energy infuses the band’s guitar-driven sound, which might explain why the band’s had some UK chart success and toured supporting Wilco. Fluid, fun and slightly disorienting, White Denim isn’t too far afield from a mind-meltingly pleasurable acid trip.

