Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Austin's White Denim Brings Psychedelic Sound to Paper Tiger

Psychedelic, bluesy, groovy and maybe even a bit proggy, Austin-based rockers White Denim create a musical hodgepodge that works.

An infectious, off-kilter energy infuses the band’s guitar-driven sound, which might explain why the band’s had some UK chart success and toured supporting Wilco. Fluid, fun and slightly disorienting, White Denim isn’t too far afield from a mind-meltingly pleasurable acid trip.

$15-$20, Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
