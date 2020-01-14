Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Austin's White Denim Brings Psychedelic Sound to Paper Tiger
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 2:48 PM
Psychedelic, bluesy, groovy and maybe even a bit proggy, Austin-based rockers White Denim create a musical hodgepodge that works.
An infectious, off-kilter energy infuses the band’s guitar-driven sound, which might explain why the band’s had some UK chart success and toured supporting Wilco. Fluid, fun and slightly disorienting, White Denim isn’t too far afield from a mind-meltingly pleasurable acid trip.
$15-$20, Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Jan. 16, 8 p.m.
Price:
$15-$20
Live Music
