Harry Connick Jr. Returning to San Antonio In Support of New Album

New Orleans sophisticate Harry Connick Jr. will make a return to San Antonio for a show at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, March 6.
Touring in support of recent release True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
, the pianist and vocalist will perform songs from the album as well as classics from earlier works.
Connick's career spans three decades, and he's received Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations his recordings, film and TV work and appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer.
Most notably, perhaps, the musician helped rekindle a modern interest in Big Easy-style jazz, stride and swing thanks to accessible-yet-authentic releases such as his soundtrack for the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally
.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m.
