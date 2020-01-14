Post Hardcore Acts Sleeping With Sirens and The Amity Affliction Will Rage in San Antonio This Spring

Post-hardcore bands Sleeping With Sirens and The Amity Affliction will hit San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Wednesday, April 29.While both acts fall under the same musical genre, savvy listeners will detect a differences between their approaches.Sleeping With Sirens leans more towards acts like Circa Survive and Dance Gavin Dance — bands that pair high, emo-style vocal wails with technical guitar work. The Amity Affliction, on the other hand, incorporate metalcore elements such as double-bass drumming and screams reminiscent of outfits such as Underoath.Sleeping With Sirens is touring in support of 2019'swhile AA just released two new tracks, "Soak Me In Bleach" and "All My Friends Are Dead," which suggests a new album's on the horizon.Rounding out the bill are post-hardcore affiliates Stray From the Path and Unity TX.

