Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Post Hardcore Acts Sleeping With Sirens and The Amity Affliction Will Rage in San Antonio This Spring

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
  • Facebook / Sleeping With Sirens
Post-hardcore bands Sleeping With Sirens and The Amity Affliction will hit San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Wednesday, April 29.

While both acts fall under the same musical genre, savvy listeners will detect a differences between their approaches.

Sleeping With Sirens leans more towards acts like Circa Survive and Dance Gavin Dance — bands that pair high, emo-style vocal wails with technical guitar work. The Amity Affliction, on the other hand, incorporate metalcore elements such as double-bass drumming and screams reminiscent of outfits such as Underoath.

Sleeping With Sirens is touring in support of 2019's How It Feels to Be Lost, while AA just released two new tracks, "Soak Me In Bleach" and "All My Friends Are Dead," which suggests a new album's on the horizon.



Rounding out the bill are post-hardcore affiliates Stray From the Path and Unity TX.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Industrial Metal Lord Al Jourgensen and Ministry Returning to San Antonio This Summer Read More

  2. Prog-Metal Mainstays Between The Buried And Me Returning to San Antonio Read More

  3. EDM DJ Dillon Francis and Rapper Yung Gravy are Headed to San Antonio Read More

  4. Jack Orbin, the Dean of San Antonio Rock Promoters, Will Be Inducted Into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Read More

  5. Alan Parsons Live Project Will Perform in San Antonio This March Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation