1986 Called and Want Its Tour Back: Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams Will Hit San Antonio This Summer

Talk about a blast from the '80s past. New Jersey pop-rocker Bon Jovi is headed to San Antonio this summer with “Summer of ‘69” singer Bryan Adams in tow.The pair will play the AT&T Center Tuesday, June 23.Bon Jovi is touring in support of new album, which will be included in every ticket purchase.What really else can be said about the two headlining acts that we don’t already know? Both managed to keep their careers alive when many fellow '80s artists are lucky to string together club tours, they’ve both won Grammys and they both know how to hammer out a stadium-worthy ballad.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.