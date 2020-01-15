Wednesday, January 15, 2020
1986 Called and Want Its Tour Back: Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams Will Hit San Antonio This Summer
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 11:51 AM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Bon Jovi
-
Jon Bon Jovi
Talk about a blast from the '80s past. New Jersey pop-rocker Bon Jovi is headed to San Antonio this summer with “Summer of ‘69” singer Bryan Adams in tow.
The pair will play the AT&T Center Tuesday, June 23.
Bon Jovi is touring in support of new album Bon Jovi 2020
, which will be included in every ticket purchase.
What really else can be said about the two headlining acts that we don’t already know? Both managed to keep their careers alive when many fellow '80s artists are lucky to string together club tours, they’ve both won Grammys and they both know how to hammer out a stadium-worthy ballad.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at attcenter.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter
.
Tags: jon bon jovi, bryan adams, san antonio, live music, things to do in san antonio, att center, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.