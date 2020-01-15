Email
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Flip Side Record Parlor Owner Clarisa Peña Has Died, Creating Questions About Longtime Music Store's Future

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM

Clarisa Peña, the owner of Flip Side Record Parlor, died Monday, leaving questions about the fate of the 47-year-old South Side independent music and memorabilia store.

The mother of two had been battling colon cancer, according to Facebook posts, and the disease had metastasized to her liver, lungs and brain.

Peña's daughter, Jessica Erevia, has not decided whether to keep the store in operation, News4 reports. Her mother didn't leave a will.

"Honestly, it's something that I'm still praying about and, still, I wish I could talk to her about it," Erevia told the news station.



The Current was unable to reach Erevia Wednesday.

"Thank you for being the best mom I could ever ask for," Erevia wrote on her Facebook page. "There are so many things I wish I could talk to you about, things we still needed to do together, but I know your spirit will never leave me."


Peña, who started as a Flip Side store employee, took it over after original owner Doug Leasein’s death in 2011. The outlet survived the digital music explosion that wiped out many record stores, including deep-pocketed chains.

Services for Peña have not yet been made public.



Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

