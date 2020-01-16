These 20 Albums From the Year 2000 Will Make You Feel Old as Hell

click to enlarge Facebook / Nsync

Once a year, we like to look back two decades and revisit iconic albums that helped shape pop culture. Even if it's fun to reminisce, the end result is that it makes us feel old as fuck.As a little consolation, KISS-FM still plays music from 20 years ago — and lots of it. So, we're pretty used to hearing a lot of this shit anyway. What's one more trip down memory lane going to hurt? Right?Oh, Marshall, ya angsty dude! Arguably one of the darkest rap records to hit the pop circuit, this follow up to therevealed a less tongue-in-cheek emcee and showcased just how much he probably need to see a therapist.The South indeed had something to say, and Outkast's funky and hard-hittingmade the Atlanta duo its mouthpiece. This albumtranscended the hip-hop arena to make big waves across other forms of pop.Combining high-pitched, vocal melodies with drum-heavy grooves and clever guitar work, this breakout album from ATDI set the bar for all things post-hardcore and became canon for the genre.The title track were Nelly promises to go down, down, baby, our street in a Range Rover quickly became a mainstay at proms across the U.S. in the early-aughts. And, ooh, does it still slap.Remember Limp Bizkit? Are we embarrassed that we liked them? Given that nu-metal was still going hard in 2000, it shouldn't be a big surprise the Jacksonville rap-rock outfit saw success with this album. Hell, it even featured a song with Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man.Before One Direction and the Jonas Brothers, NSYNC pretty much ruled all things pop radio. Sure, there was the Backstreet Boys, but they didn't have Justin Timberlake, NSYNC's obvious yet unspoken frontman.And then sometime in 2000, Maynard James Keenan crawled from the back of the stage to stand front and center and lead the mysterious supergroup A Perfect Circle into regular radio play.Few albums resonated with the musical zeitgest in their time likeWith its mix of hip-hop samples, rap verses, singing, screaming and catchy guitar riffs, Linkin Park's debut album defined the sound of a generation.No one could escape "Down With The Sickness," Disturbed infectious hit single that spread like a virus over the airwaves during the summer of 2000. It's hard to forget singer David Draiman's staccato utterances of "Ooh — ah! ah! ah! ah!"The follow up to Britney's debut,put her on a trajectory to stardom and guaranteed her staying power as a pop princess — for a while anyway.