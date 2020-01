Grammy-Nominated Black Pumas to Perform After Spurs Game Next Month

Austin’s Black Pumas are slated for a concert on Saturday, February 1 at the AT&T Center.The performance will take place after the Spurs game that night.On the heels of a Grammy nomination and performance on thewith Jimmy Fallon, the neo-soul, the Motown-inspired group has been making waves regionally until literally blowing the fuck up and garnering an enormous fanbase.Composed of multi-instrumentalist and producer Adrian Quesada and singer-songwriter Eric Burton, the group only formed last year.

