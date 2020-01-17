Email
Friday, January 17, 2020

Grammy-Nominated Black Pumas to Perform After Spurs Game Next Month

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BLACK PUMAS
  • Facebook / Black Pumas
Austin’s Black Pumas are slated for a concert on Saturday, February 1 at the AT&T Center.

The performance will take place after the Spurs game that night.

On the heels of a Grammy nomination and performance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the neo-soul, the Motown-inspired group has been making waves regionally until literally blowing the fuck up and garnering an enormous fanbase.

Composed of multi-instrumentalist and producer Adrian Quesada and singer-songwriter Eric Burton, the group only formed last year.



Tickets for the game are available at spurs.com.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
