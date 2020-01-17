Friday, January 17, 2020
Grammy-Nominated Black Pumas to Perform After Spurs Game Next Month
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 12:25 PM
Austin’s Black Pumas are slated for a concert on Saturday, February 1 at the AT&T Center.
The performance will take place after the Spurs game that night.
On the heels of a Grammy nomination and performance on the Tonight Show
with Jimmy Fallon, the neo-soul, the Motown-inspired group has been making waves regionally until literally blowing the fuck up and garnering an enormous fanbase.
Composed of multi-instrumentalist and producer Adrian Quesada and singer-songwriter Eric Burton, the group only formed last year.
Tickets for the game are available at spurs.com.
