Friday, January 17, 2020

Metal Giant Machine Head to Play Fan Favorites, Burn My Eyes Album at San Antonio Show

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK /.KYLE MOON & THE MISLED
  • Facebook /.Kyle Moon & The Misled
Nineties metal giant Machine Head are on their way to San Antonio in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its debut record Burn My Eyes. According to a recent press release, the show will last three hours and feature two parts.

The first will consist of a bombardment of Machine Head classics including “Imperium,” “Halo,” “Ten Ton Hammer,” and “The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears,” while the band will play Burn My Eyes in its entirety during the second half.

Unfortunately, the band will be rocking this tour without drummer Dave McClain, a former member of San Antonio’s seminal ’80s metal outfit SA Slayer. He left Machine Head last year, citing a lack of satisfaction in the band’s current direction.

$35-$49.50, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
