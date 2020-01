San Antonio Rapper Milli Mars Wanted By Police on Human Trafficking Charge

Police say a local rapper is tied to a sexual assault case.According to a KSAT report , William Mitchell Bouldin Jr. is accused of trafficking a person. Bouldin raps locally as Milli Mars.Bouldin was named as a suspect in an arrest affidavit in which the victim said she was sexually assaulted by a female relative and Bouldin at an apartment on the city's Northwest Side in September 2019. The other suspect, Ashanti Johnson, was arrested and charged with trafficking of a person on January 9.Johnson, 27, told police that she and Bouldin are in a relationship.An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT reveals that Johnson asked the victim to go to a party at an apartment rented by Bouldin's neighbor. The victim later told police that a man was inside the apartment, and that Bouldin arrived at the apartment after some time.The victim said Bouldin and Johnson made "sexual suggestions" about her before luring her into a bedroom, where she said they both sexually assaulted her.While the victim said Johnson contacted her later that day and told her she "should have known" what was going to happen, Bouldin allegedly apologized to the victim. He also said Johnson had planned the assault and was paid $100 for bringing the victim to the apartment.Bouldin is now wanted by police and will face a charge of trafficking of a person

