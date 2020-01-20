Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 20, 2020

Suspect Identified In Deadly Ventura Shooting

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 5:43 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SAPD
  • Facebook / SAPD

On Sunday evening, police responded to live music venue Ventura following a shooting which left two dead and five inured.

According to the Twitter account for the San Antonio Police Department, the suspect in question has been identified as 19-year-old Kiernan Christopher Williams, a rapper going by the name of 32BABY K9 who was set to perform that night, according to a KENS 5 report.

The report identified the victims as Robert Jay Martinez III, 20, and Alejandro Robles, 25. Robles leaves behind a five-year-old son.




According to a Fox San Antonio report, Williams and one of the victims knew each other.

"He told me he was gonna kill me," Williams said. "He told me ‘cause I bumped into him, he was gonna kill me."

Williams also expressed remorse, saying, “On the cool, I regret everything that I did ... No lie. I do."

Williams will be charged with capital murder and may face additional charges, according to SAPD.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Two Dead and Five Injured In Shooting at San Antonio Live Music Club Ventura Read More

  2. Big Freedia Will Bring Bounce Tunes, Spiritual Experience When She Takes the Stage at Paper Tiger Read More

  3. San Antonio Rapper Milli Mars Wanted By Police on Human Trafficking Charge Read More

  4. Metal Giant Machine Head to Play Fan Favorites, Burn My Eyes Album at San Antonio Show Read More

  5. These 20 Albums From the Year 2000 Will Make You Feel Old as Hell Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation