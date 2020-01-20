Suspect Identified In Deadly Ventura Shooting

ARRESTED: Excellent teamwork by our Repeat Offender Program (ROP), Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, EAGLE and Homicide detectives in the arrest of Kieran Christopher Williams. Williams is accused of opening fire last night at Ventura. Two people were killed and 5 others were injured. pic.twitter.com/TbYBrzTTVr

On Sunday evening, police responded to live music venue Ventura following a shooting which left two dead and five inured. According to the Twitter account for the San Antonio Police Department, the suspect in question has been identified as 19-year-old Kiernan Christopher Williams, a rapper going by the name of 32BABY K9 who was set to perform that night, according to a KENS 5 report. The report identified the victims as Robert Jay Martinez III, 20, and Alejandro Robles, 25. Robles leaves behind a five-year-old son.

