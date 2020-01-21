Mexican Hit Machine Los Ángeles Azules Coming to San Antonio This Spring

Mexican chart-toppers Los Ángeles Azules are headed to San Antonio for a Friday, April 17, show at the Freeman Coliseum.The band, formed in the early '80s, has built a huge following for its symphonic-cumbia amalgam known as onda grupera.Los Ángeles Azules has been a dependable hit machine since the latter part of the '90s, and its 2013 release “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar” proved one its biggest singles to date.

