Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Mexican Hit Machine Los Ángeles Azules Coming to San Antonio This Spring
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 12:45 PM
Mexican chart-toppers Los Ángeles Azules are headed to San Antonio for a Friday, April 17, show at the Freeman Coliseum.
The band, formed in the early '80s, has built a huge following for its symphonic-cumbia amalgam known as onda grupera.
Los Ángeles Azules has been a dependable hit machine since the latter part of the '90s, and its 2013 release “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar” proved one its biggest singles to date.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24.
