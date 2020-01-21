Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Scary Kids Scaring Kids Returning to San Antonio for 15th Anniversary Tour
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:28 AM
click image
-
Photo by Heidi Crawford via Instagram / scarykidsscaringkids
Post-hardcore mainstays Scary Kids Scaring Kids have reunited for its 15-year anniversary tour. The band was a heavy hitter in the late 2000s and 2010s, ultimately disbanding after the death of its original singer.
$20, Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m. Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m.
Price:
$20
Live Music
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio, live music, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, post-hardcore, Paper Tiger, St. Mary's Strip, anniversary tour, Image
