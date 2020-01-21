Email
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Scary Kids Scaring Kids Returning to San Antonio for 15th Anniversary Tour

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:28 AM

Post-hardcore mainstays Scary Kids Scaring Kids have reunited for its 15-year anniversary tour. The band was a heavy hitter in the late 2000s and 2010s, ultimately disbanding after the death of its original singer.

$20, Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m. Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m.
Price: $20
