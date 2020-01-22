Email
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Iron Maiden Bassist Steve Harris Bringing Other Project British Lion to San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 8:18 AM

A project two decades in the making, British Lion is led by Steve Harris, best known as the bassist and primary songwriter for heavy metal legends Iron Maiden.

This outfit is a bit more commercial sounding than Maiden — think of ’70s proto-metal acts such as UFO and Deep Purple as departure points. However, Harris has mentioned in recent interviews that the next British Lion album, rumored to drop early this year, is heavier than its 2012 debut.

$29.50, Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., therockboxsa.com.
Event Details British Lion
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Jan. 24, 7-11:30 p.m.
Price: $29.50
