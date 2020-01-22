Reverend Horton Heat, Flaco Jimenez and Piñata Protest Taking Over Paper Tiger in March

Turbo-charged rockabilly will meet conjunto Saturday, March 21, at the Paper Tiger as Dallas' Reverend Horton Heat shares a bill with local legend Flaco Jimenez.While the pairing may seem a little odd at first, the night's opener — Tex-Mex punkers Piñata Protest — seems like an inspired choice to bridge the gap between the two via its Norteño-flavored punk.The Reverend — as both the band and frontman Jim Heath are known — has been making waves in rockabilly and psychobilly since the late ’80s by perfecting a revved-up mix of twangy guitars, double bass and a snappy backbeat.San Antonio's Jimenez, a multiple Grammy winner, remains one of the fiercest accordionist to ever pick up the instrument. He was also one quarter of the Texas Tornados, alongside South Texas heavy-hitters Augie Meyers, Doug Sahm and Freddy Fender.Local heroes Piñata Protest have also gained plenty of national attention lately. The band's amalgam of ranchera sounds and straightforward punk has landed it on tours with acts including Sepultura and Brujeria.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.