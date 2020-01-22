Email
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Reverend Horton Heat, Flaco Jimenez and Piñata Protest Taking Over Paper Tiger in March

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / REVEREND HORTON HEAT
  • Facebook / Reverend Horton Heat
Turbo-charged rockabilly will meet conjunto Saturday, March 21, at the Paper Tiger as Dallas' Reverend Horton Heat shares a bill with local legend Flaco Jimenez.

While the pairing may seem a little odd at first, the night's opener — Tex-Mex punkers Piñata Protest — seems like an inspired choice to bridge the gap between the two via its Norteño-flavored punk.

The Reverend — as both the band and frontman Jim Heath are known — has been making waves in rockabilly and psychobilly since the late ’80s by perfecting a revved-up mix of twangy guitars, double bass and a snappy backbeat.

San Antonio's Jimenez, a multiple Grammy winner, remains one of the fiercest accordionist to ever pick up the instrument. He was also one quarter of the Texas Tornados, alongside South Texas heavy-hitters Augie Meyers, Doug Sahm and Freddy Fender.



Local heroes Piñata Protest have also gained plenty of national attention lately. The band's amalgam of ranchera sounds and straightforward punk has landed it on tours with acts including Sepultura and Brujeria.

Tickets ($5-$20) are on sale now.

Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
