Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Stryper Returning to Give San Antonio a Fix of Jesus-Lovin' '80s Metal

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / STRYPER
  • Facebook / Stryper
Christian metal gods Stryper will return to San Antonio for a February 16 show at the Rock Box.

Appropriately enough, that date falls on a Sunday.

The tour comes as Stryper frontman Michael Sweet announced the follow-up to 2018's God Damn Evil album is already written and scheduled for a summer release, metal blog Blabbermouth reports. The still-untitled release will be the first with new bassist Perry Richardson, who took over for longtime member Tim Gaines.

If you don't remember Stryper from the band's heyday, here's what you need to know: they play serviceable '80s metal, got big in Japan first and — still, to this day — throw Bibles into the crowd as part of the schtick.



Back in the day, some people set fire to those Bibles and hurled them back, but we don't recommend that. Remember, the show's on a Sunday — and Jesus will be watching.

Tickets ($27) are on sale now.

Location Details The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 677-9453
Music Venue
Map
