Friday, January 24, 2020
Los Tigres del Norte Will Be Part of Spanish-Language Broadcast of Super Bowl LIV
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM
Music junkies anticipating the Latin infusion at Super Bowl LIV have more to celebrate than just Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the first two Latinas to lead a halftime show of the NFL championship.
Legitimate icons Los Tigres del Norte are also tied to the year's biggest sporting event.
According to a report from Billboard
, the regional Mexican band will be part of the game's Spanish-language broadcast via a special presentation that will celebrate the band's legacy as well as "the passion felt by Hispanics for football."
The feature will be on the heels of the Los Tigres' latest album, Y Su Palabra es la Ley
, an homage to fellow Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez. In the project, the band fuses its Norteño style into new arrangements of Fernandez's songs, which will stay true to the traditional mariachi sound.
