Los Tigres del Norte Will Be Part of Spanish-Language Broadcast of Super Bowl LIV

Music junkies anticipating the Latin infusion at Super Bowl LIV have more to celebrate than just Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the first two Latinas to lead a halftime show of the NFL championship.Legitimate icons Los Tigres del Norte are also tied to the year's biggest sporting event.According to a report from Billboard , the regional Mexican band will be part of the game's Spanish-language broadcast via a special presentation that will celebrate the band's legacy as well as "the passion felt by Hispanics for football." The feature will be on the heels of the Los Tigres' latest album,, an homage to fellow Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez. In the project, the band fuses its Norteño style into new arrangements of Fernandez's songs, which will stay true to the traditional mariachi sound.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.