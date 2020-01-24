Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 24, 2020

Los Tigres del Norte Will Be Part of Spanish-Language Broadcast of Super Bowl LIV

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / RODEOHOUSTON
  • Twitter / RODEOHOUSTON
Music junkies anticipating the Latin infusion at Super Bowl LIV have more to celebrate than just Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the first two Latinas to lead a halftime show of the NFL championship.

Legitimate icons Los Tigres del Norte are also tied to the year's biggest sporting event.

According to a report from Billboard, the regional Mexican band will be part of the game's Spanish-language broadcast via a special presentation that will celebrate the band's legacy as well as "the passion felt by Hispanics for football."

The feature will be on the heels of the Los Tigres' latest album, Y Su Palabra es la Ley, an homage to fellow Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez. In the project, the band fuses its Norteño style into new arrangements of Fernandez's songs, which will stay true to the traditional mariachi sound.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Quintanilla Family Cancels Fiesta de la Flor, Corpus Christi Festival Dedicated to Selena Read More

  2. Reverend Horton Heat, Flaco Jimenez and Piñata Protest Taking Over Paper Tiger in March Read More

  3. Stryper Returning to Give San Antonio a Fix of Jesus-Lovin' '80s Metal Read More

  4. Iron Maiden Bassist Steve Harris Bringing Other Project British Lion to San Antonio Read More

  5. Mexican Hit Machine Los Ángeles Azules Coming to San Antonio This Spring Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation