Phish Frontman Trey Anastasio to Perform Acoustic Set at the Tobin Center

This is not a drill, jam band enthusiasts: Phish frontman Trey Anastasio is headed to San Antonio for an acoustic performance.
The guitarist-vocalist formed Phish back in the early ’80s and helmed the band while it grew into one of the giants of the genre. Much like his previous ensemble, the Trey Anastasio Band lays down an amalgam of blues, funk, roots rock and folk, giving members an opportunity to showcase their chops with extended solos. Folks either love or hate the open-ended genre.
If you’re in the former camp, chances are you’ll be down for this performance.
$49.50, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Jan. 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$74.50
Live Music
