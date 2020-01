San Antonio Rapper Milli Mars Arrested, Charged with Human Trafficking

Days after San Antonio police put out a call for his arrest, local rapper Milli Mars has been taken into custody.Milli Mars, whose real name is William Mitchell Bouldin Jr., was arrested Thursday after a woman told police that the rapper and Ashanti Johnson, one of her relatives, sexually assaulted her last September. The victim said the two suspects, reportedly in a relationship, made sexually suggestive comments about her before the assault, and that Bouldin paid Johnson to have sex with her.Following the assault, the victim said Johnson contacted her via Facebook Messenger and said she "should have known" what was going to happen. Bouldin reportedly apologized to the victim.When Bouldin spoke to authorities, he said he believed the victim came forward with the allegations "because of his current success," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT . He also maintained that he didn't pay to have sex with the victim and that he "never paid for prostitutes."However, Johnson told detectives that Bouldin agreed to give her $200 for her "specific company" but only paid $100 after she didn't have sex with him. She also said that the victim "volunteered" to have sex with the rapper.Police say they believe both Bouldin and Johnson trafficked the victim.Bouldin has since been charged with trafficking of a person.

