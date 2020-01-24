Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 24, 2020

San Antonio Rapper Milli Mars Arrested, Charged with Human Trafficking

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Days after San Antonio police put out a call for his arrest, local rapper Milli Mars has been taken into custody.

Milli Mars, whose real name is William Mitchell Bouldin Jr., was arrested Thursday after a woman told police that the rapper and Ashanti Johnson, one of her relatives, sexually assaulted her last September. The victim said the two suspects, reportedly in a relationship, made sexually suggestive comments about her before the assault, and that Bouldin paid Johnson to have sex with her.

Following the assault, the victim said Johnson contacted her via Facebook Messenger and said she "should have known" what was going to happen. Bouldin reportedly apologized to the victim.

When Bouldin spoke to authorities, he said he believed the victim came forward with the allegations "because of his current success," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT. He also maintained that he didn't pay to have sex with the victim and that he "never paid for prostitutes."



However, Johnson told detectives that Bouldin agreed to give her $200 for her "specific company" but only paid $100 after she didn't have sex with him. She also said that the victim "volunteered" to have sex with the rapper.

Police say they believe both Bouldin and Johnson trafficked the victim.

Bouldin has since been charged with trafficking of a person.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Quintanilla Family Cancels Fiesta de la Flor, Corpus Christi Festival Dedicated to Selena Read More

  2. Reverend Horton Heat, Flaco Jimenez and Piñata Protest Taking Over Paper Tiger in March Read More

  3. Stryper Returning to Give San Antonio a Fix of Jesus-Lovin' '80s Metal Read More

  4. Iron Maiden Bassist Steve Harris Bringing Other Project British Lion to San Antonio Read More

  5. Mexican Hit Machine Los Ángeles Azules Coming to San Antonio This Spring Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation