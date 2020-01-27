Monday, January 27, 2020
Pop Diva Celine Dion Ready to Wow San Antonio at AT&T Center Show
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 3:43 PM
Has enough time passed for us to be able to hear “My Heart Will Go On” again? Celine Dion seems to think so.
After spending years catering to nostalgic crowds in Las Vegas, the international pop diva is kicking off her first U.S. tour in more than a decade — a 50-date jaunt across the U.S. and Canada.
“Now I get the chance to create a brand-new show and bring it to them in North America and around the world,” Dion said in a press release.
Surely, some of us just can’t wait.
$49-$247, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Live Music
