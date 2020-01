Acoustic Guitar Shredders Rodrigo y Gabriela Making a Post-Grammy Win Appearance in San Antonio

On the heels of its first Grammy win, Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela announced its headed to San Antonio for a Majestic Theatre performance on Wednesday, March 11.Even though performing together since the '90s, Rodrigo y Gabriela's combination of nuevo flamenco with rock, folk and metal didn't become an international phenom until a 2006 eponymous release drew critical acclaim.The duo's latest release,this week snagged the 2020 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.The duo's latest release, Mettavolution this week snagged the 2020 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

