Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Acoustic Guitar Shredders Rodrigo y Gabriela Making a Post-Grammy Win Appearance in San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Rodrigo y Gabriela
On the heels of its first Grammy win, Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela announced its headed to San Antonio for a Majestic Theatre performance on Wednesday, March 11.
Even though performing together since the '90s, Rodrigo y Gabriela's combination of nuevo flamenco with rock, folk and metal didn't become an international phenom until a 2006 eponymous release drew critical acclaim.
The duo's latest release, Mettavolution
this week snagged the 2020 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m
.
The duo's latest release, Mettavolution this week snagged the 2020 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.
Tags: rodrigo y gabriela, live music, concert, things to do in san anonio, live music, acoustic, folk, flamenco, majestic theatre, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.