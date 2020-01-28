Email
Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Acoustic Guitar Shredders Rodrigo y Gabriela Making a Post-Grammy Win Appearance in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:27 PM

FACEBOOK / RODRIGO Y GABRIELA
  • Facebook / Rodrigo y Gabriela
On the heels of its first Grammy win, Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela announced its headed to San Antonio for a Majestic Theatre performance on Wednesday, March 11.

Even though performing together since the '90s, Rodrigo y Gabriela's combination of nuevo flamenco with rock, folk and metal didn't become an international phenom until a 2006 eponymous release drew critical acclaim.

The duo's latest release, Mettavolution this week snagged the 2020 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m.

Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
The duo's latest release, Mettavolution this week snagged the 2020 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

