Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Reunited LA Punk Icons the Circle Jerks Will Play San Antonio as Part of Anniversary Tour

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CIRCLE JERKS
  • Facebook / Circle Jerks
Seminal hardcore punk band the Circle Jerks is headed to San Antonio for a Wednesday, June 22, show at Paper Tiger.

The fast-and-furious outfit was a mainstay of the early '80s Los Angeles hardcore scene alongside acts including Black Flag and Fear. Its music left a lasting influence on artists ranging from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea to radio-friendly punkers the Offspring — not to mention countless suburban thrashers who never made hit records.

The Jerks recently reunited to play a series of shows celebrating the 40th anniversary of its classic album Group Sex, and SA will be among the tour stops. Fellow '80s hardcore favorites Negative Approach and The Adolescents will round out the circle pit-ready package tour.

Tickets ($25-$30) are on sale now.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
