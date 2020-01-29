Email
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

'70s Guilty Pleasure Styx is Headed to San Antonio to Deliver a Nostalgia Fix

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / STYX
  • Facebook / Styx
Album rock-era relic Styx is headed to San Antonio for a Thursday, May 7, show at the Aztec Theatre. Because, apparently, the band knows Alamo City loves traveling down memory lane.

Styx was all over '70s and '80s rock radio thanks to hard charging tunes like “Renegade,” proggy ballads like “Come Sail Away" and its danceable, career-capping oddity “Mr. Roboto.”

While nostalgia plays a part in the group's ability to keep touring, it's a safe bet the cheese factor also accounts for some of its appeal. Sure, the dudes can play some decent music, but at this point, it seems a little more like spectacle than, say, high art. After all, how many folks in the past 20 years have uttered the words "I can't wait for the next Styx show?"

For what it's worth, Styx is (still) touring to support the 2017 album The Mission, its first in 14 years.



Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 30.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
