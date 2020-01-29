Collective Soul Is Bringing '90s Alt-Rock Vibes to San Antonio in April

click to enlarge Facebook / Collective Soul

Alt-rock bros Collective Soul are headed to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Thursday, April 2.

The band formed in 1992, during the tail-end of the grunge era. However, the scene lasted just long enough to skyrocket the band to fame via its mega-hit “Shine,” a staple on MTV and mainstream rock radio.

The band is touring in support of its most recently release, Blood, which dropped last summer.

Tickets ($99-$185) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

