Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Collective Soul Is Bringing '90s Alt-Rock Vibes to San Antonio in April

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / COLLECTIVE SOUL
  • Facebook / Collective Soul

Alt-rock bros Collective Soul are headed to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Thursday, April 2.


The band formed in 1992, during the tail-end of the grunge era. However, the scene lasted just long enough to skyrocket the band to fame via its mega-hit “Shine,” a staple on MTV and mainstream rock radio. 


The band is touring in support of its most recently release, Blood, which dropped last summer.



Tickets ($99-$185) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Acoustic Guitar Shredders Rodrigo y Gabriela Making a Post-Grammy Win Appearance in San Antonio Read More

  2. Too Many San Antonio Music Fans Stay Inside Their Comfort Zones. Let These Five Local Artists Lure You Out. Read More

  3. Reunited LA Punk Icons the Circle Jerks Will Play San Antonio as Part of Anniversary Tour Read More

  4. Pop Diva Celine Dion Ready to Wow San Antonio at AT&T Center Show Read More

  5. Quintanilla Family Cancels Fiesta de la Flor, Corpus Christi Festival Dedicated to Selena Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation