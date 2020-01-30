Thursday, January 30, 2020
Reunited My Chemical Romance Announces Tour, Including Texas Dates
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:40 PM
Instagram / My Chemical Romance
After playing a recent scattering of shows, emo royalty My Chemical Romance has announced a full-on reunion tour.
And, yes, it includes Texas.
On Tuesday, September 29, the “Helena” singers will make their way to Houston for a show at the Toyota Center. A Dallas date's been scheduled for the following day at the American Airlines Center.
No, they’re not coming to San Antonio, but if 2000s-era emo is your thing, it may be worth caravanning to Dallas or Houston with your sideswiped two-tone hair, ultra-skinny low-rise jeans and Tiger Onitsukas.
Check out the band's website for the full tour schedule and tickets.
