Thursday, January 30, 2020

Reunited My Chemical Romance Announces Tour, Including Texas Dates

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE
  • Instagram / My Chemical Romance
After playing a recent scattering of shows, emo royalty My Chemical Romance has announced a full-on reunion tour.

And, yes, it includes Texas.

On Tuesday, September 29, the “Helena” singers will make their way to Houston for a show at the Toyota Center. A Dallas date's been scheduled for the following day at the American Airlines Center.

No, they’re not coming to San Antonio, but if 2000s-era emo is your thing, it may be worth caravanning to Dallas or Houston with your sideswiped two-tone hair, ultra-skinny low-rise jeans and Tiger Onitsukas.



Check out the band's website for the full tour schedule and tickets.

