Reunited My Chemical Romance Announces Tour, Including Texas Dates

After playing a recent scattering of shows, emo royalty My Chemical Romance has announced a full-on reunion tour.And, yes, it includes Texas.On Tuesday, September 29, the “Helena” singers will make their way to Houston for a show at the Toyota Center. A Dallas date's been scheduled for the following day at the American Airlines Center.No, they’re not coming to San Antonio, but if 2000s-era emo is your thing, it may be worth caravanning to Dallas or Houston with your sideswiped two-tone hair, ultra-skinny low-rise jeans and Tiger Onitsukas.

