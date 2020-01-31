Email
Friday, January 31, 2020

Iconic Country Act Asleep at the Wheel Heading to Gruene Hall to Celebrate 50-Year Anniversary

Legendary Texas country music group Asleep at the Wheel will roll into Gruene Hall on Friday, April 3.

The Texas-based band and its leader Ray Benson will be on the road celebrating their 50th year performing and recording.

Although the Asleep at the Wheel's primary focus has been keeping the sound of Western swing alive, that's not all it does. The group's ability to incorporate honky tonk, Americana, folk and more into its sound has kept things varied and vibrant.

From opening for a bevy of rock acts in its early years, including Alice Cooper and Hot Tuna, the band has gone on to tour with the likes of Bob Dylan and George Strait, proving there's still a wide and appreciative audience for the sound Bob Wills pioneered all those years ago.



Tickets are on sale now.
Location Details Gruene Hall
1281 Gruene
San Antonio
New Braunfels, TX
(830) 606-1281
Music Venue
