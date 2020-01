Surf Rockers Wavves Returning to San Antonio to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary of King of the Beach Album

Punky surf-rock outfit Wavves is making a return trip for a Thursday, April 16, show at Paper Tiger.On the road celebrating the 10th anniversary of itsrecord, the band is still mining a style that swirls surf guitars, noise rock and vintage pop into a wet, wild and intoxicating tiki cocktail.Wavves headlined Maverick Music Festival alongside Cake and Cypress Hill back in 2015, and the band periodically hangs 10 into the Alamo City due to its continued local popularity.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.