Friday, January 31, 2020
Surf Rockers Wavves Returning to San Antonio to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary of King of the Beach Album
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 12:08 PM
Punky surf-rock outfit Wavves is making a return trip for a Thursday, April 16, show at Paper Tiger.
On the road celebrating the 10th anniversary of its King of the Beach
record, the band is still mining a style that swirls surf guitars, noise rock and vintage pop into a wet, wild and intoxicating tiki cocktail.
Wavves headlined Maverick Music Festival alongside Cake and Cypress Hill back in 2015, and the band periodically hangs 10 into the Alamo City due to its continued local popularity.
Tickets ($22-$25) are on sale now
.
