Friday, January 31, 2020

Surf Rockers Wavves Returning to San Antonio to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary of King of the Beach Album

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, WAVVES
  • Facebook, Wavves
Punky surf-rock outfit Wavves is making a return trip for a Thursday, April 16, show at Paper Tiger.

On the road celebrating the 10th anniversary of its King of the Beach record, the band is still mining a style that swirls surf guitars, noise rock and vintage pop into a wet, wild and intoxicating tiki cocktail.

Wavves headlined Maverick Music Festival alongside Cake and Cypress Hill back in 2015, and the band periodically hangs 10 into the Alamo City due to its continued local popularity.

Tickets ($22-$25) are on sale now.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


