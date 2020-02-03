Email
Monday, February 3, 2020

Aventura Will Bring Its Danceable, Dominican-Derived Sound to San Antonio's AT&T Center

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / AVENTURA
  • Facebook / Aventura
Latin music superstars Aventura will bring a dance party to the AT&T Center this spring.

As part of its Inmortal Tour, the Bronx-born quarter will swing through San Antonio on Thursday, April 16.

Aventura got its start in the '90s fusing the syncopated sounds of the Dominican Republic's bachata music with R&B and hip-hop. The blend brought bachata some of its widest U.S. exposure while winning the band an enviable crossover audience.

Tickets for the San Antonio show are on sale now.



