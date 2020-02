Aventura Will Bring Its Danceable, Dominican-Derived Sound to San Antonio's AT&T Center

Latin music superstars Aventura will bring a dance party to the AT&T Center this spring.As part of its Inmortal Tour, the Bronx-born quarter will swing through San Antonio on Thursday, April 16.Aventura got its start in the '90s fusing the syncopated sounds of the Dominican Republic's bachata music with R&B and hip-hop. The blend brought bachata some of its widest U.S. exposure while winning the band an enviable crossover audience.Tickets for the San Antonio show are on sale now

