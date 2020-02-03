Monday, February 3, 2020
Aventura Will Bring Its Danceable, Dominican-Derived Sound to San Antonio's AT&T Center
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM
click to enlarge
Latin music superstars Aventura will bring a dance party to the AT&T Center this spring.
As part of its Inmortal Tour, the Bronx-born quarter will swing through San Antonio on Thursday, April 16.
Aventura got its start in the '90s fusing the syncopated sounds of the Dominican Republic's bachata music with R&B and hip-hop. The blend brought bachata some of its widest U.S. exposure while winning the band an enviable crossover audience.
Tickets for the San Antonio show are on sale now
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Aventura, Immortal tour, Dominican Republic, Bachata, Latin Music, cumbia, crossover, hip-hop, R&B, Inmortal, Bronx, AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas, concerts, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.