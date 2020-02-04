Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Colombian Rocker Juanes Announces Tour Stop in San Antonio
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 12:13 PM
San Antonians still basking in the Latino pride high from Super Bowl LIV's halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira may be able to get a second dose when Juanes
swings through this fall.
The Colombian rocker's Mas Futuro Que Pasado tour will take him across the
U.S. later this year, including a gig at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, September 29.
If you're committed to catching the South American heartthrob, tickets will be available on Ticketmaster
starting Friday, February 7.
