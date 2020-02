Colombian Rocker Juanes Announces Tour Stop in San Antonio

San Antonians still basking in the Latino pride high from Super Bowl LIV's halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira may be able to get a second dose when Juanes swings through this fall.The Colombian rocker'sU.S. later this year, including a gig at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, September 29.If you're committed to catching the South American heartthrob, tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting Friday, February 7.

