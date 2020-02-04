Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Latin Music Icon Marco Antonio Solís Will Play AT&T Center This Summer
Beloved Latin music singer and composer Marco Antonio Solís is heading to San Antonio for an AT&T Center show on Saturday, August 22.
The singer’s visit to the Alamo City is part of the second leg of the El MÁS Querido tour, which will feature the performer singing some of the best songs from his nearly 50-year career including “Si Te Pudiera Mentir,” “O Me Voy o Te Vas,” “Tu Carcel,” “No Hay Hombre Perfecto” and “Morenita.”
After beginning his musical efforts at the age of 6, Solís eventually co-founded Los Bukis in 1975, where he held down lead vocalist and guitarist duties until the band's breakup after a two-decade run. He launched his first solo album En Pleno Vuelo
in 1996 and the rest is history.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m.
