'Margaritaville' Singer Jimmy Buffett Will Entertain San Antonio Baby Boomers This Spring

If you're one of those folks who knows what it's like to waste away in Margaritaville, you may be stoked to know Jimmy Buffett is bringing his laid-back vibes to the AT&T Center on Thursday, May 21.Over a decades-spanning career, Buffett's found a huge audience for his brand of Key West-inspired escapism. Naturally, a good swath of that is made up of Baby Boomers who like getting day drunk to songs about cheeseburgers. Still, there's a good chance the yacht rock craze may also have roped in a few younger folks with a cheeky appreciation.Whether or not you're part of the dominant Parrot Head demographic, tickets are on sale now

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.