Tuesday, February 4, 2020

'Margaritaville' Singer Jimmy Buffett Will Entertain San Antonio Baby Boomers This Spring

If you're one of those folks who knows what it's like to waste away in Margaritaville, you may be stoked to know Jimmy Buffett is bringing his laid-back vibes to the AT&T Center on Thursday, May 21.

Over a decades-spanning career, Buffett's found a huge audience for his brand of Key West-inspired escapism. Naturally, a good swath of that is made up of Baby Boomers who like getting day drunk to songs about cheeseburgers. Still, there's a good chance the yacht rock craze may also have roped in a few younger folks with a cheeky appreciation.

Whether or not you're part of the dominant Parrot Head demographic, tickets are on sale now.

