Tuesday, February 4, 2020
'Margaritaville' Singer Jimmy Buffett Will Entertain San Antonio Baby Boomers This Spring
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 12:37 PM
click to enlarge
If you're one of those folks who knows what it's like to waste away in Margaritaville, you may be stoked to know Jimmy Buffett is bringing his laid-back vibes to the AT&T Center on Thursday, May 21.
Over a decades-spanning career, Buffett's found a huge audience for his brand of Key West-inspired escapism. Naturally, a good swath of that is made up of Baby Boomers who like getting day drunk to songs about cheeseburgers. Still, there's a good chance the yacht rock craze may also have roped in a few younger folks with a cheeky appreciation.
Whether or not you're part of the dominant Parrot Head demographic, tickets are on sale now
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: att center, live music, live concert, san antonio, things to do in san antonio, jimmy buffett, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.