Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Norteño Favorites Intocable Headed to San Antonio in November

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / INTOCABLE
  • Facebook / Intocable
Norteño heavy hitters Intocable will pull into San Antonio this fall for a Friday, November 20 show at the Majestic Theatre.

Yes, we're giving a lot of advance notice on this one, but that's because tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You're welcome.

Intocable, co-founded by Ricky Muñoz and René Martínez, carved out a sizable audience by blending Tejano with Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and a little rock for good measure.

Expect to hear the Zapata, Texas-based act trot out material from its long line of hits that includes “Robarte un Beso,” “Prometí,” “Te Amo (Para Siempre),” “Culpable Fui (Culpable Soy)" and “Tu Ausencia,” its latest.

