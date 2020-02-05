Prog Rockers Coheed and Cambria Will Sail Into San Antonio This Spring

Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Coheed and Cambria, one of the bands most responsible for making prog rock a thing again, will include a San Antonio stop on its spring tour.
Coheed will perform at the Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, May 6, and its set will include all the tracks from its high-concept 2005 album Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume 2: No World for Tomorrow
.
The record peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, which says a lot considering the sci fi-drenched rock opera dropped at a time when nu-metal and post-hardcore dominated the heavy music scene.
Fellow prog outfit Chon will joined Coheed on the Aztec bill.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m.
