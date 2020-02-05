Prog Rockers Coheed and Cambria Will Sail Into San Antonio This Spring

Coheed and Cambria, one of the bands most responsible for making prog rock a thing again, will include a San Antonio stop on its spring tour.Coheed will perform at the Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, May 6, and its set will include all the tracks from its high-concept 2005 albumThe record peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, which says a lot considering the sci fi-drenched rock opera dropped at a time when nu-metal and post-hardcore dominated the heavy music scene.Fellow prog outfit Chon will joined Coheed on the Aztec bill.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.