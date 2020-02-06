Thursday, February 6, 2020
British Punk Outfit The Adicts Set to Play Paper Tiger This Saturday
By Mike McMahan
on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 8:36 AM
You don’t spend 40+ years in a punk rock band without learning a few tricks.
Perhaps that’s what keeps The Adicts vocalist Monkey on his toes and makes him a master of the chopsticks. Brothers Pete Dee and Kid Dee round out the trio of original members in this storied UK outfit.
$20, Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Feb. 8, 6 p.m.
Price:
$15-$25
Live Music
