Thursday, February 6, 2020

British Punk Outfit The Adicts Set to Play Paper Tiger This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 8:36 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE ADICTS
  • Facebook / The Adicts
You don’t spend 40+ years in a punk rock band without learning a few tricks.

Perhaps that’s what keeps The Adicts vocalist Monkey on his toes and makes him a master of the chopsticks. Brothers Pete Dee and Kid Dee round out the trio of original members in this storied UK outfit.

$20, Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details The Adicts
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Feb. 8, 6 p.m.
Price: $15-$25
Buy Tickets
Live Music
