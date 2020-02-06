Thursday, February 6, 2020
Slipknot Returns To Texas with Code Orange, A Day to Remember and Underoath
By Chris Conde
Masked metal mob Slipknot is returning to Texas for the second year of its Knotfest Roadshow.
Texas fans will have three chances to see the band: Monday, June 22 at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, Tuesday, June 23 at Austin's Germania Insurance Amphitheater and Wednesday, June 25 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in the Woodlands of suburban Houston. Sorry, San Antonio.
Metalcore mainstays A Day to Remember and Underoath plus rising hardcore stars Code Orange will round out what looks to be a pretty sick bill.
“We set a precedent last year — Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect,” Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said via press release. “This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans.”
The Iowa-based “Wait and Bleed” act is touring in support of 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind
, which Rolling Stone
hailed the top metal album of 2019.
And if you can't see Slipknot during this particular tour, there's always Knotfest At Sea
, where the band will perform two sets aboard the ship Norwegian Jade, which sets sail for an August 10-14 cruise. Y
es, really.
Tickets
for the Texas dates are on sale now.
