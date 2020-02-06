Thursday, February 6, 2020
The Rolling Stones are Coming to Texas This Spring
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 11:57 AM
click to enlarge
Remember the ’90s horror flick Stir of Echoes
, where Kevin Bacon’s character is hypnotized and his mind opens to the world of dead? Bacon's character can’t get the Rolling Stones song “Paint it Black” out of his head, because — spoiler alert —
it
was playing in the background while the dead girl trying to contact him was murdered.
Spooky shit!
We bring this up because it shows how the iconic band's music is almost inescapable, whether in movies, TV shows and commercials, and continues to win over new listeners.
Expect to see those multiple generations of fans when the band hits the road for its 15-city No Filter Tour. Its Texas stops will include Sunday, May 24 at Austin's Circuit of The Americas and Friday, May 29 at Dallas' Cotton Bowl.
Tickets
for the COTA show go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time. It's a safe bet “Paint it Black” will make the setlist.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter
.
Tags: rolling stones, circuit of the americas, austin texas, live music, things to do in texas, concerts, rolling stones, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.