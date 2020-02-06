Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

The Rolling Stones are Coming to Texas This Spring

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge J. ROSE
  • J. Rose
Remember the ’90s horror flick Stir of Echoes, where Kevin Bacon’s character is hypnotized and his mind opens to the world of dead? Bacon's character can’t get the Rolling Stones song “Paint it Black” out of his head, because — spoiler alert — it was playing in the background while the dead girl trying to contact him was murdered.

Spooky shit!

We bring this up because it shows how the iconic band's music is almost inescapable, whether in movies, TV shows and commercials, and continues to win over new listeners. 

Expect to see those multiple generations of fans when the band hits the road for its 15-city No Filter Tour. Its Texas stops will include Sunday, May 24 at Austin's Circuit of The Americas and Friday, May 29 at Dallas' Cotton Bowl. 

Tickets for the COTA show go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time. It's a safe bet “Paint it Black” will make the setlist.  



Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Prog Rockers Coheed and Cambria Will Sail Into San Antonio This Spring Read More

  2. Norteño Favorites Intocable Headed to San Antonio in November Read More

  3. Colombian Rocker Juanes Announces Tour Stop in San Antonio Read More

  4. Latin Music Icon Marco Antonio Solís Will Play AT&T Center This Summer Read More

  5. 'Margaritaville' Singer Jimmy Buffett Will Entertain San Antonio Baby Boomers This Spring Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation