The Rolling Stones are Coming to Texas This Spring

Expect to see those multiple generations of fans when the band hits the road for its 15-city No Filter Tour. Its Texas stops will include Sunday, May 24 at Austin's Circuit of The Americas and Friday, May 29 at Dallas' Cotton Bowl.

It's a safe bet “Paint it Black” will make the setlist.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Remember the ’90s horror flick, where Kevin Bacon’s character is hypnotized and his mind opens to the world of dead? Bacon's character can’t get the Rolling Stones song “Paint it Black” out of his head, because —itwas playing in the background while the dead girl trying to contact him was murdered.Spooky shit!We bring this up because it shows how the iconic band's music is almost inescapable, whether in movies, TV shows and commercials, and continues to win over new listeners. Tickets for the COTA show go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time.