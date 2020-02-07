Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

Foreigner Stopping at the Majestic Theatre to Rock Out, Perform the Hits

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
English-American rock outfit Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero” stands among the most rocking rock songs about, well, rocking out. And expect to hear it as part of what the band’s labeling as The Hits Tour.

Judging by the name, it’s also a safe bet you’ll hear classic tunes including “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Feels Like the First Time” that dominated AOR radio through the 1980s.

Of special local interest, the band will perform its megahit “I Want to Know What Love Is” with a local school choir and donate money to that choir and sales of CDs at the concert to the Grammy Foundation, a charity that aims to keep music education in schools.

$49.50-$99.50, Monday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., majesticempire.com.
Event Details Foreigner
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$249
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

