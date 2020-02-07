Psychedelic Furs Return to San Antonio Ahead of First New Release in Nearly 30 Years

When a band trades sharper edges for poppier textures, it’s not always a bad thing.Especially when we’re talking about the British post-punk-turned-pop group Psychedelic Furs, which is returning to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Friday, April 24.Conceived in London during the late-’70s, the Furs went from writing dark and edgy material to composing poppier tracks, including its mega-hit featured in the soundtrack to the John Hughes filmBut this isn’t another one of those 20th-anniversary-of-whatever-album-tours. The band just released a new single, “Don’t Believe,” in advance of the album, its first full-length release since 1991.drops Friday, May 1, and there's a good chance the Furs will be drawing from it when they play San Antonio.

