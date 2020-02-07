Friday, February 7, 2020
Psychedelic Furs Return to San Antonio Ahead of First New Release in Nearly 30 Years
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 1:06 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Psychedelic Furs
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
When a band trades sharper edges for poppier textures, it’s not always a bad thing.
Especially when we’re talking about the British post-punk-turned-pop group Psychedelic Furs, which is returning to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Friday, April 24.
Conceived in London during the late-’70s, the Furs went from writing dark and edgy material to composing poppier tracks, including its mega-hit featured in the soundtrack to the John Hughes film Pretty in Pink
.
But this isn’t another one of those 20th-anniversary-of-whatever-album-tours. The band just released a new single, “Don’t Believe,” in advance of the album Made of Rain
, its first full-length release since 1991.
Made of Rain
drops Friday, May 1, and there's a good chance the Furs will be drawing from it when they play San Antonio.
Tickets ($32-$35) are on sale now
.
Tags: san antonio, psychedelic furs, live music, things to do in san antonio, post punk, concerts, live, art, 80s, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.