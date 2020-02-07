Friday, February 7, 2020
R&B Singer Xavier Omar Comes Home to San Antonio for Paper Tiger Show
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM
Is it kosher to call someone local if they no longer live in San Antonio anymore but their parents do?
While you simmer on that question, we’ll remind you that R&B sensation Xavier Omar is returning to his hometown to play a show at Paper Tiger. The singer has drawn raves from music publications including Pitchfork
, XXL
and Vibe
to name a few, and he claims the Alamo City as the launch pad for his ever-expanding musical career.
He still returns at least once a year to play a packed show, so it may be a good idea to catch one at a fairly intimate venue while we still can.
$20-$30, Monday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
Price:
$20-$30
