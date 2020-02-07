Friday, February 7, 2020
Sarah McLachlan to Perform at the Majestic Theatre So She Can Make You Cry
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 7:00 AM
If you’ve ever been blindsided with unexpected feels during an ASPCA TV spot as Sarah McLachlan’s song “Angel” plays over sad pictures of puppies and kitties, we’re right there with you. The combination of that song and those images is JUST TOO MUCH, DAMMIT!
While McLachlan will most likely play “Angel” sometime during her set at the Majestic this Sunday, as she will her slightly dark ’90s hit “Adia,” her catalog does touch on lighter-hearted subjects too.
$50-$100, Sunday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m.
Price:
$50.50-$275
Live Music
