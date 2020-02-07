Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

Sarah McLachlan to Perform at the Majestic Theatre So She Can Make You Cry

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 7:00 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / OFFICIALSARAHMCLACHLAN
  • Instagram / officialsarahmclachlan
If you’ve ever been blindsided with unexpected feels during an ASPCA TV spot as Sarah McLachlan’s song “Angel” plays over sad pictures of puppies and kitties, we’re right there with you. The combination of that song and those images is JUST TOO MUCH, DAMMIT!

While McLachlan will most likely play “Angel” sometime during her set at the Majestic this Sunday, as she will her slightly dark ’90s hit “Adia,” her catalog does touch on lighter-hearted subjects too.

$50-$100, Sunday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., majesticempire.com.
Event Details Sarah McLachlan
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m.
Price: $50.50-$275
Buy from Ticketmaster
Map

  • Sarah McLachlan

    Staff Pick
    Sarah McLachlan @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $50.50-$275
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

