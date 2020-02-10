Email
Monday, February 10, 2020

It's True, Bish: Janet Jackson's Coming Back to San Antonio in August

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / JANET JACKSON
  • Facebook / Janet Jackson
No her name ain’t “Baby.” It’s Janet — Miss Jackson if you’re nasty.

Iconic pop and R&B singer Janet Jackson is returning to San Antonio for a Friday, August 7 show at the AT&T Center.

Jackson last visited the Alamo City TK, putting on an electrifying show that included classic hits from her 12 albums.

This time, the singer is touring with new songs from forthcoming release Black Diamond and will also perform the song "Rhythm Nation 1814," which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.



Jackson managed to escape the looming shadow of her older brother, pop giant Michael Jackson, and paved way in the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. Her accolades include five Grammys, two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe award, among others.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 13.

Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
