Monday, February 10, 2020

It's True, Rage Against The Machine Is Going on Tour — With One Stop in Texas

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / RAGE AGAINST THE ACHINE
  • Facebook / Rage Against The achine
Holy shit. Rage Against The Machine just announced a 2020 world tour that kicks off in El Paso at the Don Haskins Center.

If seeing the pissed-off, politically charged Rage after their 9-year-hiatus isn’t exciting enough, hip-hop heavyweights Run The Jewels will provide support on the tour.

According to Rolling Stone, all proceeds from the first three shows — at El Paso; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Glendale, Arizona — will go directly to immigrant-rights organizations.

What's more, portions from ticketing, volunteering and donations will be given to several charities throughout the year.



Tickets will go on sale Thursday, February 13 and can be purchased at the band’s website.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


