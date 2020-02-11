Email
Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Latin Music Favorite Alejandro Fernández Returns to San Antonio in September

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-02-11_at_1.07.45_pm.png
Beloved Latin Music icon Alejandro Fernández has announced a world tour that will hit the AT&T Center on Sunday, September 20.

Touring in support of his new album Hencho en México, Fernández is making a return to his mariachi ranchera roots, a style popularized by his father, living legend Vicente Fernández.

Securing numerous accolades including several Latin Grammys, the singer has also collaborated with pop heavy hitters including Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony.

To sweeten the deal, every online ticket purchased online will include a physical CD copy of Hencho en México.



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at 9 a.m.

Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
