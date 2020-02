Latin Music Favorite Alejandro Fernández Returns to San Antonio in September

Beloved Latin Music icon Alejandro Fernández has announced a world tour that will hit the AT&T Center on Sunday, September 20.Touring in support of his new album, Fernández is making a return to his mariachi ranchera roots, a style popularized by his father, living legend Vicente Fernández.Securing numerous accolades including several Latin Grammys, the singer has also collaborated with pop heavy hitters including Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony.To sweeten the deal, every online ticket purchased online will include a physical CD copy of Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at 9 a.m.

