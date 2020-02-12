Email
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

English Psychedelic Pop Act Glass Animals Making Its Way to San Antonio Next Month

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GLASS ANIMALS
  • Facebook / Glass Animals
English psych-pop outfit Glass Animals will perform at the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, March 19.

The band's Déjà Vu tour will be its first in North America since 2017 and also mark the first extended time on the road since drummer Joe Seaward suffered a brain damage as a result of a 2018 cycling accident.

On the outing, Glass Animals will play festivals including Bonnaroo, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival and New Orleans’ BUKU Music & Art Project. That means the Aztec show may be one of the more intimate opportunities to take in the band during its trek.

Rapper Denzel Curry, who collaborated with Glass Animals for the track “Tokyo Drifting” will round out the bill.



Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
