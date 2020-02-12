Punk Stalwarts Leftover Crack and Casualties Slamming into the Paper Tiger Next Month

Crust punks, you're in luck!Scott Sturgeon aka Stza Crack and his band Leftover Crack are heading to Saytown to play Paper Tiger on Tuesday, March 31. Nineties-era NYC punk outfit The Casualties and LA's The Last Gang will fill out the bill.A split-off of the punk outfit Choking Victim, which was also led by Sturgeon, Leftover Crack has built a rabid following for its blend of hardcore punk and ska with a pinch of metal.The band has a slew of new vinyl on the horizon, but no hard dates just yet. Among the planned releases, is a split with Houston folk-punks Days n Daze on which each band will cover three of the other’s songs and contribute one original.Sounds fun.

