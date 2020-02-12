Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Punk Stalwarts Leftover Crack and Casualties Slamming into the Paper Tiger Next Month

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM

INSTAGRAM / LEFTOVER CRACK
  • Instagram / Leftover Crack
Crust punks, you're in luck!

Scott Sturgeon aka Stza Crack and his band Leftover Crack are heading to Saytown to play Paper Tiger on Tuesday, March 31. Nineties-era NYC punk outfit The Casualties and LA's The Last Gang will fill out the bill.

A split-off of the punk outfit Choking Victim, which was also led by Sturgeon, Leftover Crack has built a rabid following for its blend of hardcore punk and ska with a pinch of metal.

The band has a slew of new vinyl on the horizon, but no hard dates just yet. Among the planned releases, is a split with Houston folk-punks Days n Daze on which each band will cover three of the other’s songs and contribute one original.



Sounds fun.

Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale now.

Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Latin Music Favorite Alejandro Fernández Returns to San Antonio in September Read More

  2. Triple-Threat Metal Bill of Deftones, Gojira and Poppy Heading to San Antonio in September Read More

  3. It's True, Rage Against The Machine Is Going on Tour — With One Stop in Texas Read More

  4. Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames Are Headed to Texas Read More

  5. It's True, Bish: Janet Jackson's Coming Back to San Antonio in August Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation