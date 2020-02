Longtime Willie Nelson Drummer Paul English Has Died

Willie Nelson’s drummer Paul English died on Tuesday, February 11 according to a Billboard report.English was 87 years old.He first played with Nelson in 1955 and eventually secured his gig as full-time drummer for the country star in 1966. English played in the band up until his death.In recent years, English would trade off on percussion duties with his younger brother Billy.Though the cause of death has not been confirmed, English had recently undergone a battle with pneumonia, according to Austin 360 The report read that English died surrounded by friends and family at a hospital near his home in Dallas.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.