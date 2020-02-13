Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Longtime Willie Nelson Drummer Paul English Has Died

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge GETTY IMAGES / PAUL ENGLISH
  • Getty Images / Paul English
Willie Nelson’s drummer Paul English died on Tuesday, February 11 according to a Billboard report.

English was 87 years old.

He first played with Nelson in 1955 and eventually secured his gig as full-time drummer for the country star in 1966. English played in the band up until his death.

In recent years, English would trade off on percussion duties with his younger brother Billy.



Though the cause of death has not been confirmed, English had recently undergone a battle with pneumonia, according to Austin 360.

The report read that English died surrounded by friends and family at a hospital near his home in Dallas.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Taking in a Tragedy: After Last Month’s Shooting at Ventura, San Antonio Venues and Promoters Look to Ensure Safety of Fans Read More

  2. English Psychedelic Pop Act Glass Animals Making Its Way to San Antonio Next Month Read More

  3. Pop Star Tiffany Heading to San Antonio This Weekend for Ultimate '80s Party Read More

  4. Punk Stalwarts Leftover Crack and Casualties Slamming into the Paper Tiger Next Month Read More

  5. Latin Music Favorite Alejandro Fernández Returns to San Antonio in September Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation