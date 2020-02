Pop Star Tiffany Heading to San Antonio This Weekend for Ultimate '80s Party

As the Reagan Decade drew down, red-headed singer Tiffany left her country music career behind to pursue pop success. She scored a pair of hits, “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “I Saw Him Standing There,” and enjoyed a stint in the spotlight before grunge and age led to the inevitable.She’s kept busy since, moving back to Nashville and regularly recording country again, but for the Ultimate 80s Party, expect to hear her belt out those classics with unreserved side-ponytail energy.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.