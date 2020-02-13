Email
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Pop Star Tiffany Heading to San Antonio This Weekend for Ultimate '80s Party

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 7:11 AM

Instagram / tiffany_tunes
  • Instagram / tiffany_tunes
As the Reagan Decade drew down, red-headed singer Tiffany left her country music career behind to pursue pop success. She scored a pair of hits, “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “I Saw Him Standing There,” and enjoyed a stint in the spotlight before grunge and age led to the inevitable.

She’s kept busy since, moving back to Nashville and regularly recording country again, but for the Ultimate 80s Party, expect to hear her belt out those classics with unreserved side-ponytail energy.

$16-$100, 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
